$6.85 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings per share of $6.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.07. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $7.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.05 to $26.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $562.32 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $564.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.11 and a 200-day moving average of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

