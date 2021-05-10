75,675 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 238,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $54.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.