$9.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $9.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.12 and the highest is $12.87. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $6.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $44.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $53.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $35.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $370.89 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

