$93.26 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce sales of $93.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.95 million and the lowest is $89.60 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $373.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

