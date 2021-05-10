$97.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $97.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $20.02.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.