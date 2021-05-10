Aavegotchi Price Down 20.1% This Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $54.36 million and $45.74 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00082065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00105256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.01 or 0.00771844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00051513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.74 or 0.08729284 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,744,060 coins and its circulating supply is 40,184,097 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

