AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 221,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

