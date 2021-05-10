Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 520,000 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,473,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,005. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.