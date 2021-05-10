Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $2,040,000.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,498. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. Citigroup increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 77.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

