ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,639.18 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

