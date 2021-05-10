Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.53 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $980,975.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00105529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00772478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00052031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,871.59 or 0.08774652 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

