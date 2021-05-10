Abyss Token (ABYSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00064618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.58 or 0.00782495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.95 or 0.08921447 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

