Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.
ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.
Shares of ASO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. 97,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,862. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.
In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
