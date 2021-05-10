Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.09. 97,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,862. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

