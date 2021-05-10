Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,709,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 127,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

