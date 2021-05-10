ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.59.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

