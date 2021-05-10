Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 314,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,335. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.