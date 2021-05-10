Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

AXDX traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,397. The stock has a market cap of $439.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 281,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

