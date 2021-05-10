Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $305.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. Accenture has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $294.09. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

