Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 3.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Accenture by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 550.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 58,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 36.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.94. The company has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.