Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $86,613,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $294.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.94. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

