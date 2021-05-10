ACG Wealth Buys 568 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $645.06. 451,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,869,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $685.66 and a 200 day moving average of $664.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $621.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

