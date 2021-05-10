ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

