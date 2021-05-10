ACG Wealth Has $5.07 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 239.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.40. 438,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297,882. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

