ACoconut Price Reaches $2.51 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $170,721.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00004374 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067643 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.