Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 15,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 116,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

