Actinium (ACM) Price Hits $0.0411 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $19,514.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001013 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,945,300 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

