Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $467.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $467.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $469.60 million. Acushnet posted sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.67 on Monday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

