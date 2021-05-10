Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.39 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,520.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.73 or 0.07022112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.12 or 0.02438947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00643470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00191448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.41 or 0.00769814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00617690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00504304 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

