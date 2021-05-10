ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Up 5.7%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98. 4,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Several research firms recently commented on ACVA. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Brown University bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

