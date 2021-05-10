AdEx Network (ADX) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $140.70 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,109,429 coins and its circulating supply is 118,966,952 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

