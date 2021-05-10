adidas’ (ADDYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $11.98 on Monday, hitting $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.