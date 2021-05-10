Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,115 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $82,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $486.20. 21,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,941. The stock has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

