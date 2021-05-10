Adshares (ADS) Trading 29% Higher This Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $8.19 million and $196,884.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009388 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,570,016 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

