adToken (ADT) Market Capitalization Tops $876,248.71

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One adToken coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $876,248.71 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adToken has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

