Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.37

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.37 and last traded at $205.87, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.47.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.