Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ADVM has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.