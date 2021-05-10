Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2,199.20 and last traded at $2,279.00. Approximately 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,349.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADYYF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,376.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,230.98.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.