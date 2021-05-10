AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 831,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

