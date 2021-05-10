AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 831,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,034. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

