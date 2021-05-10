AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. AECOM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,034. AECOM has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.