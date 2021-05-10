Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $152.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

