Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $213.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,213. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,970 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

