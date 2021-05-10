AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AGCO by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 87.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

