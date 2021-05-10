AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

NYSE AGCO opened at $153.80 on Monday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

