Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several brokerages have commented on API. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:API opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. Agora has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

