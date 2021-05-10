Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 276.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8,072.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 968,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,516,000 after buying an additional 306,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,465,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

