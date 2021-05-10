AIB Group’s (AIBRF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AIB Group stock remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

