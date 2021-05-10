Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $20.50. 47,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

