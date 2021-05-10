Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 47,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

