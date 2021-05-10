Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.17.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.12. 2,418,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,869. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Insiders have sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

