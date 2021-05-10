Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.04.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE:AC traded up C$0.43 on Monday, hitting C$25.35. 1,579,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,948. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The stock has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.